|
|
Rosa Manuela Lopez
Las Cruces - ROSA MANUELA LOPEZ, age 69, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Sierra Medical Center in El Paso, TX. She was born June 9, 1950 in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico to Manuel and Amparo Rodriguez Lozoya. Rosa was a loving, caring homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Lorenzo Lozoya (Sonia) of Anthony, TX; two daughters, Elisa Morales of Las Cruces and Mercedes Munoz (Ramiro) of Dexter, NM; two brothers, Jesus Lozoya of Las Cruces and Socorro Ramon Lozoya of Anthony, NM; four sisters, Teresa Cazares of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, MX, Maria Ramos, Carmen Jasso and Rosa Chairez all of Anthony, NM. Other survivors include ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernesto D. Lopez in 2007; two brothers, Jose Luis and Jesus Manuel Lozoya.
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 2 PM Monday, May 4, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 2 to May 3, 2020