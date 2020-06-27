Rosalinda M. Ramirez (Rosie)



Las Cruces - DOB December 28th, 1951 passed away June 23, 2020 in her home.



Rosalinda M Ramirez was a resident of Las Cruces, NM. She grew up in La Mesa on the family farm with both her parents. She passed away June 23, 2020 at her home in Las Cruces. She was employed by Home Kare Inc. of Dona Ana for the past 20 years as one of the supervisors for the Personal Care services. Rosie was dedicated to her patients and always kind and compassionate and because of this she was loved by her clients. For many years Rosie participated in the Victim Impact Panels. She was also a part of Kairos Outside, her name will be placed along with the other KO sisters that have passed. Rosie enjoyed being around family, friends and enjoyed good food.



Her family would like to extend their thanks and love to Timothy Murray and his family for being a support and strength through this difficult time.



A Memorial service will be held at Living Waters, 200 E. Espina on Thursday July 2,2020. Memorial will be from 1pm to 3pm.



COVID precautions will be taken. Please RSVP at Irma Felix 575.650.5860 or Martha Lozano-Cuaron 575.650.5861









