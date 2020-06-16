Rose Mackie
Las Cruces - ROSE MACKIE, age 103, went home to be with the lord on June 6, 2020. Rose was born March 18, 1917 in Cleveland, Ohio to Salvatore and Maria Naro. She was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing are three sons, Sam Mackie and wife Enid of Florida, Michael Machi and Timothy Mackie both of Las Cruces.
Rose was Preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank Mackie and her siblings.
At her request Cremation will take place.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.