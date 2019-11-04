Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Triumphantlife Church
2020 N. Valley Dr.
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rosella Johnson on November 1, 2019.

Rosella was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on May 26, 1936, to Arturo Smith and Elvira (Cardon) Smith. She married Robert K. (Bob) Johnson on November 13, 1965. Rosella lived in Las Cruces her entire life, retiring from the Department of Defense at White Sands Missile Range in 2005 after 31 years of service. In her retirement, she dedicated much of her time and energy to her church family at Triumphantlife Church.

Rosella was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Arthur, Carlos, and Jerry. She is survived by her husband Robert, children Phillip Eric Johnson, Karla Dawn Johnson, Anthony Paul Johnson, daughter-in-law Andi Beierman, and grandson Augustus Sloan Gonzales. She is also survived by her brother Ray Smith of Gardena, California, and sisters Enid Davidson of Franklin Tennessee, Anna Provencio of Las Cruces, Mary Maestas of Las Cruces, and Sallie Jiminez of El Paso, Texas, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.

At Rosella's request, cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Triumphantlife Church, 2020 N. Valley Dr. in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Instead of flowers, donations may be made in Rosella's name to the Triumphantlife Christmas Angel Program. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
