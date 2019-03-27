Services
Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, godmother, aunt and friend, ROSEMARY BORUNDA BANEGAS, age 65, of Las Cruces entered eternal life Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was born November 22, 1953 in La Mesa to Ismael and Esperanza Licea Borunda. Rosemary, retired from Sarah Lee Hosiery as a Quality Check-Parts Clerk and was a member of the Primera Iglesia Bautista.

Survivors include her loving husband Raymond R. Banegas of the family home; a son, Raymond "Ray" Banegas; daughter, Dolores Banegas all of Las Cruces; her parents, Ismael and Esperanza Borunda of La Mesa; brother, Larry Borunda (Jennifer) of Las Vegas, NV; and a sister, Cecilia Borunda of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Martin and Amaryce Lopez and Briana Borunda; great-granddaughter, Raelin Borunda; and godson, Efren Rodriguez. Rosemary was preceded in death by her daughter, Irma Borunda on October 13, 2015 and her sister, Vangie Borunda on November 8, 2018.

Visitation for Rosemary will begin at 9 AM Friday, March 29, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Morning Service is scheduled for 10 AM with Pastor Thomas Eason Officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be her son, Raymond "Ray" Banegas, her brother, Larry Borunda, Efren Rodriguez, Sr., Efren Rodriguez, Jr, Monica and Joe Monsivaiz.

The Banegas Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 27, 2019
