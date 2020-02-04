|
Rosemary "Rosie" Trevino
Las Cruces - ROSEMARY "ROSIE" APODACA TREVINO, age76, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed away Thursday, January 27, 2020 at he home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 28, 1943 to Juan Apodaca and Emilia Duran. "Rosie" as she was fondly known to family and friends was a loving homemaker and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of fifty-six years, Jesus "Sonny" M. Trevino of the family home; son, Rudy Trevino (Claire); daughter, Sherri Trevino-Perez; three brothers, Charlie Apodaca (Martha), Raymond Apodaca and Victor "Pixie" Apodaca (Cory) and sister, Carmen Gonzalez all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three grandchildren, Evangeline Trevino whom was raised like a daughter, Melanie and Jamie Trevino. Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Juan Apodaca Jr.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina Street where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10:30 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with The Reverend Anthony Shonis, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Rudy Trevino, Shelton Dodson, Albert Salaiz Jr., Gabriel Gamboa, Victor Apodaca and Paul Benavidez. Honorary bearers will be Charlie and Raymond Apodaca, Johnny Carrillo and Richard Trevino.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
