|
|
Rosie Torres Schaffer
Las Cruces - A faithful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, ROSIE T. SCHAFFER, age 83, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Compassionate Care of El Paso. She was born May 31, 1936 in Valverde, NM to Fabian and Aurelia Romero Torres. Mrs. Schaffer was a childcare provider and a member of the Church of God.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband, Porfirio G. Schaffer of the family home; a son, Jesse Schaffer of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico; two daughters, Liza Schaffer of Las Cruces and Paula Fajardo (David) of Phoenix, AZ. Other survivors include five grandchildren; five great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Sabrina Schaffer; two brothers and two sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10 AM in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Pastor Israel Muñiz officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow the same afternoon at 2 PM in Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road in El Paso, Texas.
Serving as casket bearers will be David and Joshua Fajardo, Johnny Meza, Elvin Ramos, Cameron Culpepper, Daniel Teran and Patrick Halverson.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020