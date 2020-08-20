Rosita Chavez Apodaca
Las Cruces - Rosita Chavez Apodaca (Rose)
(September 21, 1940 - August 16, 2020)
ROSITA CHAVEZ APODACA, age 79, was called to her eternal home in Heaven on August 16 ,2020 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Rose was born in Abo, New Mexico to descendants of early pioneers and founding families of New Mexico. Rose was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lit up a room with her presence, anyone who came within her reach immediately felt her warmth, love and kindness. Her fun charming, quick wit personality was infectious coupled with her hilarious sense of humor. Most times she used words that are not quite found in the dictionary. Her love for her family and people was an eternal source of unconditional love and genuineness. She shared her wisdom and was an encourager. We cannot forget the love she also had for her grand dogs, "the critters." She enjoyed sewing homemade blankets and dolls for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was also of service to others, as a volunteer at Casa de Peregrinos, and at her children's school, Immaculate Heart of Mary. She was known to have a "Green Thumb', as she grew some of the most beautiful flowers, plants and exotic cacti in her garden. Arts and crafts, yoga, tap dancing, and aerobics were all hobbies that she enjoyed, but her true passion was family genealogy. She did extensive family research and her memory for dates and names was impeccable, her research dated back as far as the 1600s. She loved to shop and had an eye for fashion as she kept up to date with the latest fashion trends through magazines. When there seemed to be no food in the pantry or refrigerator, she always was able to whip up a delicious meal, her cooking was one of a kind. She graduated from Las Cruces High School, a loyal Bulldog, but most importantly she majored in the school of life. She was an avid reader; learner and her interests were broad. She always looked at the glass as being half-full, her daily mantra was "another day another blessing." Above all she had a quiet inner strength that sustained her through life's storms, that being her faith.
Rose is survived by her husband of 62 years, a true living sacrament of marriage: Gilbert Apodaca Sr., son, Gilbert Apodaca Jr. (Melissa Apodaca), and two daughters, Donna Apodaca and Stefanie Mendoza (David Mendoza). One granddaughter Megan Apodaca, and three grandsons, Isaiah Mendoza, Noah Apodaca and Joshua Mendoza. She is also survived by six sisters, and one brother: Carmen Aragon, Mary Medina (Joe Medina), Flora Doverspike (Dick Doverspike), Elizabeth Lopez, Angie Hicks, Mary Chavez, and Arthur Chavez (Joleen Chavez). Rose is preceded in death by her parents, Bernardo and Apolonia Chavez and her two sisters, Annie Perea and Catalina Chavez.
Services for Rose will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church. Rosary begins at 9:30 am with the funeral mass to follow at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Masonic Cemetery following the mass. Pallbearers include Isaiah Mendoza, Megan Apodaca, Noah Apodaca, Joshua Mendoza, Arthur Chavez and Pete Perea. Honorary pallbearer Edward Covarrubia. Live streaming services will be available at www.getzcares.com
. A gathering and celebration of Rose's life will take place at a later date.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. Masks and social distancing will be required as per State Mandate.
