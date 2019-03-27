|
|
Roy Wiseman
Las Cruces - ROY WISEMAN, age 74, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born September 16, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Gordy and Elena Byrd Wiseman. Roy served his country honorably in the United States Navy and retired as a Supervisor of a Chile plant.
Survivors include his wife, Elena Wiseman of the family home; a daughter, Rosemary Wiseman; a granddaughter, Danielle Wiseman both of Las Cruces. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road with military honors accorded by the United States Navy Honor Guard.
Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 27, 2019