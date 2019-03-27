Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Wiseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Wiseman


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy Wiseman Obituary
Roy Wiseman

Las Cruces - ROY WISEMAN, age 74, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born September 16, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Gordy and Elena Byrd Wiseman. Roy served his country honorably in the United States Navy and retired as a Supervisor of a Chile plant.

Survivors include his wife, Elena Wiseman of the family home; a daughter, Rosemary Wiseman; a granddaughter, Danielle Wiseman both of Las Cruces. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Road with military honors accorded by the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Entrusted to Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now