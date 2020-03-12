|
Ruben A. Lujan
Las Cruces - On Thursday, March 5, 2020 our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, RUBEN A. LUJAN, age 71, of Las Cruces left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 15, 1948 in Anthony to Merced and Socorro Acosta Lujan. Ruben worked as a City Manager for the City of Las Cruces and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include a daughter, April Lujan-Sanchez (Daniel) of Albuquerque; stepson, Timothy Ortiz (Miwa) of San Francisco, CA; stepdaughter, Sheryl Green (Darrel) of Los Lunas; two sisters, Bertha Lockhart (Jack) of Arizona and Gloria Yamashita (Richard) of Albuquerque. Other survivors include ten grandchildren three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ruben was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation for Ruben will begin at 6 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday March 17, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street with the Reverend Charles Henkle Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Anthony Cartagena, Brian Yamashita, Joseph Lockhart, Tim, Jonathan and Gabe Ortiz.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020