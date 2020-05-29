Ruben Ramos
Chamberino - Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, RUBEN MARTINEZ RAMOS, age 90 of Chamberino, New Mexico, left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly father on May 24, 2020. He was born April 30, 1930, in El Paso, Texas, to Ricardo Ramos and Isabella Ramos.
The oldest of three sons, Ruben, didn't have the opportunity for much formal education. He helped out on the farm and worked odd jobs starting at an early age. His work ethic and desire to take care of his family led to him enlisting in the Army at age 18. He served in the Army from July 1948-May, 1952, where he fought in the Korean War. Adjusting to civilian life, he obtained a job with White Sands Missile Range, where he retired after 30 years of service. He was a member of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church, where he served in various committees. The Finance Committee, Liturgy Committee, Sacred Heart League, Lay Director for Diocesan Secretariat and Lay Director for Cursillo, member of the Men's Cursillo, School of Leaders, Lay Presider, CCD Instructor, Baptismal Classes, Member to the Diocesan Assembly for three years, Chairman For United in Ministry for 10 years, Bread of Saint Anthony, Chairman of the Bazaar Committee, and the Parish Council. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4384, where he served as Commander and Chaplain.
Those left to mourn his passing include, Susana Ramos Lara (Samuel), Elisa R. Sanchez, Evelyn Aguilar, Daniel T. Ramos (Barbara), his brother Ricardo Ramos (Maria Elena), sister in law Maria Tellez and Gloria Gonzales. Other survivors include twenty-two grandchildren, twenty six great-grandchildren; as well as many numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo Ramos Sr., Isabella Ramos, his loving wife of 65 years Maria Louisa Ramos, his son Ruben T. Ramos, Jr., brother Raul M. Ramos (Santos) sister Consuelo Padilla (Andres), his sister-in-law Dora Salcido (Juan), brother-in-law Gilberto Tellez Jr., brother-in-law Hector Tellez Sr. (Petra), sister-in-law Lucinda Gomez (Antonio), Ruben M. Gonzales, sons in law Victor M. Sanchez, Ernesto Aguilar and a great-grandchild Daniel Felix Ramos Jr.
Visitation will begin at 10 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 224 Lincoln Avenue, where the prayer vigil is scheduled for 11 AM. Family and friends will join together to celebrate the funeral mass at 11:30 AM in the same church with the Order of Augustinian Recollects officiating. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited to 80. Private interment will be at Fort Bliss National Cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
In this challenging time, it pains us not to congregate to mourn his passing and celebrate his life. We hope to celebrate his life shortly with our family and friends that loved him. In the meantime, we appreciate your love and your prayers. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his name to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 E. Montana, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Serving as casket pallbearers will be, Raul Sanchez, Jr., Rene Sanchez, Isaiah Renteria, Daniel Felix Ramos, Randy Ramos and James Ruiz.
Honorary bearers: Tiffanie Valdiviezo, Jasmin Miranda, Margaret Holguin, Janet Ramos Torres, Sylvia Tellez Murillo, Erika Ruiz, Aaron Villegas.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.