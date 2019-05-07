Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Graveside service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Hatch, NM
Rue Berta Allen Obituary
Rue Berta Allen

Hatch - Rue Berta Allen of Hatch , widow of Wilfred Allen passed away on 5/3/2019. She's survived by daughter Sherlyne Pietrzycki and son William Allen both of Hatch. Many Grandchildren and Greatgrandchildren, Nieces and nephew s. Sisters Helen Hendrix of Salem and Lavonda Pruitt of Las Cruces a brother Jimmy Franklin of Rincon.

Graveside service on Sunday May 19th at 2 pm at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch N M.

Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005 To sign the local online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 7, 2019
