Rue Berta Allen
Hatch - Rue Berta Allen of Hatch , widow of Wilfred Allen passed away on 5/3/2019. She's survived by daughter Sherlyne Pietrzycki and son William Allen both of Hatch. Many Grandchildren and Greatgrandchildren, Nieces and nephew s. Sisters Helen Hendrix of Salem and Lavonda Pruitt of Las Cruces a brother Jimmy Franklin of Rincon.
Graveside service on Sunday May 19th at 2 pm at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Hatch N M.
Services have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005 To sign the local online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 7, 2019