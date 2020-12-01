Rusilia "Rusie" V. Benavidez
Silver City - Our beloved RUSILIA "RUSIE" VEGA BENAVIDEZ, entered eternal rest on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the age of 76 due to complications of Covid- 19. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ubaldo Benavidez Jr. their children; Ubaldo Benavidez III of Silver City; son Ubaldo Benavidez IV (Angie Corral) great grandchildren: Ubaldo Benavidez V, Sophia Benavidez, Dominic Benavidez of Maxwell TX, Charlotte Benavidez of Silver City, sons Zachary Chavez, Zayne Chavez of Denver, Co, (little) Amanda Paulin Zeigler (Joshua Ziegler) Canutillo TX, Xavier Benavidez of Espanola, NM, Son Shane Benavidez of Phoenix, AZ, Isaac Benavidez and (Fiancé Ellen Kantner-Sangermano, daughter Eleena) of Denver, CO, Isaac's daughter Ciera Benavidez of Silver City, Lurdes Benavidez (Vance O'Loughlin) of Santa Clara, Isabel Anderson, Xander O'Loughlin, Zeke O'Loughlin. Also survived by one sister: Elva Findley of Silver City, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents: Heraclio Vega, and Petra Terrazas Vega, siblings: Nina Holguin, Hilda Ramirez, Josie Vasquez, Heraclio Jr. Vega (Laco), Molly Salas, Olivia Merino, Conrado Vega (Connie), Crespín Vega (Cepi), Priscilla Lopez.
Rusie was born September 18, 1944 and raised in Silver City. She married Ubaldo Jr. on February 27, 1967 and raised 5 children in Silver City. She attended Silver High School where she was known for being head majorette and a member of National Honor Society. She graduated in 1964 and attended WNMU with an emphasis on accounting. She then served as Grant Count Treasure or Chief Deputy since 1975 until her retirement of 36 years.
Rusie loved spending time with her husband outdoors, pinon picking, fishing and they would go to the mountains for firewood. Ubaldo and Rusie were best friends and did everything together. She had a beautiful voice and sang songs at family functions. She was an active participant of community including singing with St. Vincent Catholic Church for many years. Rusie was an active member of the 4-H Club over 45 years. All of Rusie's children and grandchildren have participated in 4-H due to her influence. She embraced a family centered life and love of family. Rusie had a big heart and promoted family unity. She passed down the values of teaching, sharing and supporting family from generation to generation. Rusilia our "Matriarch "is a profound loss to our family, friends, and community.
Visitation for Rusie will being at 9:30 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Francis Newman Center, 914 W. 13th Street in Silver City with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 AM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Cemetery where she will be laid to rest in the family plot. Live Stream at https://my.gather.app/remember/rusilia-rusie-benavidez
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited
Serving as casket bearers will be Isaac, Xavier and Shane Benavidez, Zane Chavez, Vance and Xander O'Laughlin. Honorary bearers will be Zeke O'Laughlin, Isabel Anderson, Zachary Chavez, Ubaldo III, Ubaldo IV C. Benavidez and Cierra Jade Benavidez.
The Benavidez Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222.