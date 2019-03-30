|
|
Russell Havens Fox
Las Cruces - Russell "Russ" Fox died Monday, March 18, 2019 at age 89, at La Posada Mesilla Valley Hospice with his wife, Ellen at his side.
Russ was born Aug. 8, 1929 in Germantown, PA. At an early age his family moved to Elmhurst, IL. He attended York High School and proudly attended every five year reunion and even served on the reunion committee. Russ served in the Illinois National Guard and then joined the U.S. Coast Guard at the time of the Korean War. His duty stations ranged clear across the entire continent from New Jersey to California with stops along the way in Pennsylvania and Missouri. On his return to civilian life Russ rejoined fellow co-workers at the Northern Illinois Gas Company where he stayed until achieving 40 years of service. That brought him to 60 years of age — and the ability to become a retiree and "snowbird". Tired of the cold, snowy Illinois winters, it was time to move to southern California for the winter months and then return to Illinois — and the family connections — for the summer. After 9 or 10 years, tired of the long drive between two homes, he decided to completely relocate and move to Las Cruces, N.M.
Russ is predeceased by his parents, Dwight Paul Fox Sr. in 1985 and Margaret (Havens) Fox in 1993; his sisters Ruth and Margaret "Peg" Fox. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ellen. He is also survived by his brother Dwight Fox, Jr. (Marlene) and their children Deborah (Jerry) Carlburg, and David (Linda) Fox, and great nieces and nephew, Katelyn, Matthew, & Sarah; his daughters, Stephanie (Rob) Carr, Cynthia Fox, Tammie (Jim) Raynor, and their mother, Edna Fox, as well as grandchildren Nathan & Emily Raynor. Memorial Services will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church of Las Cruces, 2900 Elks Drive, on Sunday, March 31 at 4p.m.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Las Cruces and Mesilla Valley Hospice.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019