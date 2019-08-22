Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Ruth Christensen
Ruth Ann Christensen

Ruth Ann Christensen Obituary
Ruth Ann Christensen

Las Cruces - RUTH CHRISTENSEN, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Ruth had an open and fun personality that drew people to her. She had a long and interesting career working for Mayflower moving. She was an expert problem solver. Over the years the couple's primary residences were Rochester, Minnesota, West Cliff, Colorado, and Las Cruces. New Mexico.

Ruth is survived by her sons, Dan, Michael, Blake, Jeff, Scott, and Matthew and daughters, Deborah Davis and Sarah Christensen and with eight children she lived in a state of happy confusion. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Donovan Christensen.

Funeral Services and the Celebration of Life will be held in West Cliff Colorado on October 5. 2019.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 22, 2019
