Ruth Towell-Wright
Inurnment
To be announced at a later date
Arkansas
Ruth Ann Towell-Wright Obituary
Ruth Ann Towell-Wright

Williamsburg - RUTH ANN TOWELL-WRIGHT, AGE 66, entered eternal life on May 8, 2020. She was born January 5, 1954 in Four Corners, NM to Joseph Robert and Veta Joe Crow. Ruth spent most of her life in the health care field as a certified nurse's assistant.

She is survived by her long time significant other Merced Baca, her two children son Larry Ladd, daughter Rebecca Pompa, brother Harvey Lee Crow; also five grandchildren.

Ruth was preceded in death by her Parents and brothers Bobby and Jacky Crow.

At Ruth's request, cremation will take place followed by inurnment at a later date in Arkansas

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 12 to May 13, 2020
