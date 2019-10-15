|
|
Ruth Gange
Elephant Butte - Ruth Gange, a long time Elephant Butte resident, passed away on September 23 at the age of 91, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL where she had lived the last two years to be closer to her oldest son, Dale, and his family.
Ruth was born in Kerrville TX in 1927 and had deep roots there. She met her husband Bill Gange in San Antonio when in high school. They had a long marriage of 46 years and lived all over the US, as he was in the Navy as a Chief Gunners Mate for 26 years. After retirement they moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where they loved camping and the southwest. While in Albuquerque she attended a year at the UNM Law School and became a paralegal. She worked for 12 years at the office of the Bernalillo County District Attorney. After Bill retired from work in Albuquerque, they moved to Elephant Butte where they lived on Cholla Drive for many years.
Ruth was active in the post 3224 and served in many positions. One of her favorite accomplishment was her years of work with the Elephant Butte Lions Club where she was a charter member. She also served as Board Member, Membership Chairman, Sight Chairman, President, Zone Chairman, and Certified Guiding Lion.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband who was the love of her life. She is survived by sons Dale Gange (wife Susan) and Charles Gange (wife Diane) and their families. Please just take a moment to remember Ruth as the loving caring person we all knew. Ruth's remains will be spread among the Texas Blue Bonnets which she loved.
The family requests any remembrances be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, Gerstenberg Care Center, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019