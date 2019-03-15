|
Ruth Mary (Dwenger) Cauble
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, Mrs. Ruth Mary (Dwenger) Cauble, born on May 17, 1927 in Covington, Kentucky, to Joseph and Adelaide Sagel Dwenger passed away at age 91 on March 3, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado. After high school in Cincinnati, Ruth graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Cincinnati, Ohio as a Registered Nurse. Soon after, she joined the Navy Nurse Corp and married Richard C. (Dick) Cauble in 1952. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and their son, Richard Cauble, Jr. Ruth is survived by her daughters, Jean (James) Herbert and Susan (Patrick) Fort, grandchildren, Daniel (Raine) Fort, Zachary (Jennifer) Fort, Hannah Fort, and Matthew Fort; and many friends, including Gloria and Ken Sabo and Mary McLaren.
Ruth traveled all over the world as a military wife, and worked in many of those locations as a registered nurse. In addition, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader for many years. When Dick retired from the Army in 1970, the family moved to Las Cruces. Ruth worked at the clinic on base at White Sands Missile Range and later became one of the first Occupational Health nurses in New Mexico. She served on the Space Shuttle Landing medical response team during this time. She retired as the Occupational Health Nurse for WSMR in 1989 after 19 years. Ruth volunteered at the Las Cruces Natural History Museum for many years after her retirement. She was an avid reader, crossword puzzler, jigsaw puzzle lover, and loved to knit and crochet. Her baby afghans are still treasured by their recipients today. She also loved her dogs and enjoyed their long walks together. Most of all, Ruth was a devoted mother and grandmother.
The family invites donations in Ruth's name to Habitat for Humanity and . The funeral service will be private.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019