|
|
Ruth McCamon Montgomery passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 11, 2019 at the age of 83 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
Ruth was born on August 25, 1935 in Berlin, Oklahoma to Merle E Addis McCamon and Edger Vivan McCamon.
She is survived by her beloved daughter Chandra Tharp, son-in-law Craig Tharp, both of Las Cruces, and her Granddaughter Alyssa Tharp of Alamogordo whom Ruth loved with all her heart, sisters, Helen Cannon of Kirwin, Kansas, Sue Weaver of Garden City, Kansas, brother Bill McCamon of Amarillo, Texas. Ruth leaves behind many nieces and nephews to which she was their special "Aunt Ruth", as well as many cousins.
Ruth graduated from Berlin High School in Oklahoma in 1954 where she played on her high school basketball team. Go Broncos!
Ruth married her lifelong sweetheart, William "Bill" Montgomery in 1954 in Sayre,
Oklahoma. They were married and devoted to each other for 54 years until his death in 2008.
Ruth worked in the banking institution in her younger years, and while living in Las Cruces, she worked as marketing director of Good Samaritan for 19 years until her retirement in 1999.
Ruth shared with her husband Bill a love of football and basketball, especially at the college level, and she always loved the Dallas Cowboys.
Ruth was very creative throughout her life and had an undying love for her family, especially her daughter and granddaughter. She loved the Lord, and always felt his presence close to her heart. Her family is rejoicing that she is now reunited with Bill and her family she so dearly loved.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Bill, father Edger McCamon, her Mother Merle McCamon, sisters Eula Martin, Anna Lee Kirk, brothers Dell Ray McCamon, Alonzo McCamon, Melvin McCamon and Glen McCamon.
Ruth will be buried next to her husband in Berlin, Oklahoma and a graveside memorial service will be held at a date to be determined.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 23, 2019