Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 527-2222
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Ruth Rita Patrick Miller


Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend, RUTH RITA PATRICK MILLER, age 91, entered eternal life on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 24, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI to Lucy Baird and Edwin Patrick. Ruth retired as a Registered Nurse and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Miller of Las Cruces; two sons, John Miller and companion, Lourdes of Las Vegas, NV and Tom Miller of Kenosha WI. Other survivors include four grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lawrence Miller in 2008; five brothers; one sister and other family members.
At her request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Mass will be held at 12 (Noon) on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda Street with the Rev. Msgr. John E. Anderson Celebrant. Inurnment of cremains will take place a later date.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 28, 2019
