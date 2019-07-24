|
|
Ryan Shane Rodriguez
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew and special friend, RYAN SHANE RODRIGUEZ, age 23, lifelong resident of Las Cruces on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at his home. He was born February 24, 1996 to Carlos and Carol Biel Rodriguez. Ryan was a graduate of Las Cruces High School Class of 2014 and attend New Mexico State University where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Ryan received his Bachelor's in 2018.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving parents, Carlos and Carol Rodriguez; a brother, Nathaniel Rodriguez; sister, Melanie Cortez all of Las Cruces; the love of his life, Shelby Thomas of Albuquerque; paternal grandmother, Felicitas Rodriguez; maternal grandparents, Barbara Tellez (Raymond) and George R. Biel (Debbie) as well as numerous aunts, uncle, cousins and a host of friends. Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eugene Levi Rodriguez.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 9:30 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Memorial Service will follow thereafter with Deacon Manny Madrid Celebrant. A celebration of life gathering will take place immediately after the service. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Serving as honorary bearers will be Chance Gallup, Steele Blue, Anthony Trujillo, Bobby Joe Hobson, Christopher Aguirre and Kevin Prieto.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 24, 2019