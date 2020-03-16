|
|
Sabina Parra Urbina
Sabina Parra Urbina, 69, of Chamberino NM, passed away on March 13, 2020 at 6:12 pm in Las Cruces, NM
Sabina Parra Urbina was born in Las Cruces NM to Anita Vargas and Sabino Parra on June 19,1950. She went to school at Las Cruces High School. She married Sotero L. Urbina on December 5, 1970 in Las Cruces NM. She worked as a Medical Secretary for Dona Ana County detention center for 19 year's. Sabina was an advocate of MADD, Teen Court, Las Cruces Night Owl, Candle Light Vigil of Remembrance, And Hope For DWI, Homicide Victims Family, Crime Victims Right Walk/Expo & Children Abuse Prevention week and Memory of Victims of Crime.
Sabina is preceded in death by her loving parents, 1 brother, 2 sister's and her son Sabino Urbina.
Sabina is survived by the love of her life Mr.Sotero L. Urbina, and father of their children, daughter Anna U. Rivas, son's, Sotero Urbina lll, Jesse Lee Urbina, Grand daughter Joanna Cerventes, Grandson Angel Urbina, Great grandsons Adrain Cerventes, Andree Cervantes and Jesse Urbina Jr. Great granddaughter Amberly Cervantes, Brother Estevan Vargas, sister's Maggie Martinez, Vicky Valenzuela, Mary Case, Jenny Parra, Susie Vargas and Elisa Gutierrez.
A Funeral is scheduled for Wednesday March 18th at 11:30 am visitation, recital of Rosary 1:00pm, to be followed by Memorial service.
Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham Funeral Home, 555 West Amador St., Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book, please visit:
www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020