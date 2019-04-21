|
Las Cruces - Salam Aboujaoudé 1937-2019
Salam M. Aboujaoudé died in Memorial Medical Center on March 31, 2019 in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was 82 years young.
Salam was born on March 18, 1937 in Broummana, Lebanon to Mansour and Zahia (née Aswad), the youngest of their six children. He felt a calling to the ministry from a young age and pursued seminary studies at Middle East University, graduating in the spring of 1958 from the Seventh-Day Adventist institution. It was there that he met Haifa Moujabber. The two married in September of 1958 and promptly began a life of ministry in Cyprus, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, and, later, in the US.
In the 1970s Salam worked across the Middle East heading the Youth, Publishing, and Personal Ministries for the SDA Church. In 1980, Salam and Haifa moved to the United States and settled in Washington State. They ministered in the greater Seattle area and in Snohomish County until and beyond Salam's official retirement in 2002. In 2014, they discovered Las Cruces and decided to make a new home in the sunny southwest where he was active in the Las Cruces Central SDA Church on Three Crosses Road.
Salam is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, two sons and their families, grandchildren, great grandchildren, three siblings, nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his eldest son, his parents, and two siblings.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home beginning at 3:00 PM,1410 E Bowman Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88001. All are welcome to attend.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 21, 2019