|
|
Sally Faye Frazier
Las Cruces - Sally Faye Frazier, 85, of Las Cruces, NM, died June 26, 2019. With great sadness we say goodbye to our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and good friend. Longtime residents of Las Cruces, Sally and her late husband Lowell lived here with their children during the 1960's, and were pleased to return to Las Cruces for retirement.
Born in Iowa in 1934, Sally married her beloved husband of 49 years in 1953. At age 14, Lowell winked at her in study hall. They spent the next 55 years together. A blue-eyed blond with a determined air, Sally was known for saying what she thought.
She loved politics, Scandinavian design, and chocolate. She worked in real estate management and accounting, and was a talented homemaker, seamstress, and cook. Through many different addresses, she provided support and a wonderful home for her family. She restored houses, encouraged Girl Scouts, reupholstered furniture, healed pets, chose perfect paint colors, baked the Best Cookies in the World, and lent an ear to anyone who needed it.
She is survived by two daughters: Sheri Ross and husband Rick, of Las Cruces, and Kathy Frazier and husband Louis Prudhomme, of Houston. She will also be missed by her grandchildren: Moses Schwartz and his wife Jill, Abby Schwartz, John Schwartz, Aaron Schwartz, Sam Prudhomme, and by her great grandsons Martin Lowell Schwartz and Charles Schwartz.
Sally is also survived by brothers Art Larsen and wife Sharon of Massachusetts, Dick Larsen and wife Charlene of Washington, sister Linda Sue and husband Tom Altermatt of Indiana, sister-in-law Denise Larsen of Iowa, brother-in-law Dennis Frazier and wife Jan of Iowa, and many nieces and nephews across the country.
Our family is thankful for the many expressions of love and support during this time. We also extend special thanks to the residents and staff of Solstice Senior Living, the residents and staff of Blue Horizon Assisted Living, and to Ambercare Hospice, for the friendship and caring help they provided for Sally and her family.
Cremation was entrusted to La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on July 23 at 10:30AM. A private family gathering will be held later in the day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sally's name to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society ( www.nmcrs.org ).
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 12, 2019