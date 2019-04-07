|
|
Sally Harper
Las Cruces - On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Sally Harper passed away at her home surrounded by family. She was 73. Sally was born August 13, 1945 in Brighton, CO to Eddy Byron Miller and Shirley (Sullivan) Miller Brooks. On July 6, 1969, she married Wilmer Harper in Bozeman, MT. Together they raised three children, Laura, Brooke, and Todd.
In 1986, Sally and Wilmer purchased a small pecan orchard as a way to return to their farming roots. As was her way, Sally took on the farm and grew into a thriving business, Del Valle Pecans. She took great pride in being one of the first certified organic pecan growers in New Mexico and enjoyed mentoring small farmers in New Mexico. She was named New Mexico Organic Farmer of the Year in 2008. Her happiest place was on her tractor in the orchard doing what she called "tractor therapy."
In addition to her pecan farm, she was always involved in the loved of her children and granddaughter. She nurtured her children's interests and was proud of the paths they took in life. She particularly enjoyed a shared love of horses with her granddaughter Addie.
Sally will be remembered by those who loved her for her pioneering spirit, endless energy, determination, and generosity of time and knowledge.
Sally is survived by her children, Laura Harper (Georgia Ecker), Brooke Harper, Todd Harper (J. Kyle Schumacher), granddaughter Adelyn Harper and extended family across the country. She was preceded in death by her husband Wilmer, sister Shirley Jo Ann Newcomb, and her parents.
A celebration of Sally's life will be held for family and friends later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Cancer Aid Resource and Education (CARE), 118 S. Water Street, Las Cruces, NM.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 7, 2019