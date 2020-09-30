1/1
Salvador "Sonny" Salgado Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvador's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvador "Sonny" Salgado Jr.

Las Cruces - Salvador Salgado Jr (aka Sonny) passed away September 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center after a long illness. Sonny grew up in Artesia, NM and then moved to Alamogordo where he started his own business as an HVAC contractor. He was in business for more than 25 years and then moved to Las Cruces where he retired.

Sonny and his wife Helen were married for over 50 years and created a beautiful family together. Sonny loved hunting, fishing, and cooking out on the grill. Everything he did in his life was for his family. He was proud of his children and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was known by his family and friends for his quick wit and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; son, Mark Salgado and Kristi, Las Cruces; daughter, Sonia Hall and Daniel, Albuquerque; 1 grandson, Steven Otero and Jamie, Albuquerque; 2 granddaughters Ellen Storey and Robert, Las Cruces, Beth Salgado and Xavier, Englewood, Co; 2 great-granddaughters- Penelope Storey and Michaela Otero; 3 brothers-Al Salgado (Margie), San Antonio; Frank Salgado (Tina) El Paso; Tony Salgado, Albuquerque.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Salvador T. Salgado, and Helena Ortiz Salgado; brother, Charlie Salgado; great-granddaughter Erica Salgado.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private burial mass and internment will follow cremation.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved