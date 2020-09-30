Salvador "Sonny" Salgado Jr.
Las Cruces - Salvador Salgado Jr (aka Sonny) passed away September 22, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center after a long illness. Sonny grew up in Artesia, NM and then moved to Alamogordo where he started his own business as an HVAC contractor. He was in business for more than 25 years and then moved to Las Cruces where he retired.
Sonny and his wife Helen were married for over 50 years and created a beautiful family together. Sonny loved hunting, fishing, and cooking out on the grill. Everything he did in his life was for his family. He was proud of his children and adored his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was known by his family and friends for his quick wit and sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Helen; son, Mark Salgado and Kristi, Las Cruces; daughter, Sonia Hall and Daniel, Albuquerque; 1 grandson, Steven Otero and Jamie, Albuquerque; 2 granddaughters Ellen Storey and Robert, Las Cruces, Beth Salgado and Xavier, Englewood, Co; 2 great-granddaughters- Penelope Storey and Michaela Otero; 3 brothers-Al Salgado (Margie), San Antonio; Frank Salgado (Tina) El Paso; Tony Salgado, Albuquerque.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Salvador T. Salgado, and Helena Ortiz Salgado; brother, Charlie Salgado; great-granddaughter Erica Salgado.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private burial mass and internment will follow cremation.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
