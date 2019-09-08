|
|
Sammy Rios Gonzales
Las Cruces - Sammy Rios Gonzales, 69, a resident of Las Cruces, NM entered eternal rest Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Sammy was born in Santa Rita NM to Claro and Tomasa (Maria) Gonzales of Hurley NM on December 23, 1949. Sammy was raised by his Grandfather and Grandmother Juan and Gregoria Gonzales of Santa Clara (Central) NM. He was a graduate of Cobre High School. He was married to his sweet heart and loving wife Rosie (Pas) Gonzales for 49 years prior to her passing in 2017. He worked as a small truck shop mechanic at Chino Mines in Santa Rita, NM for over 20 years. Sammy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends camping, fishing, and working on his vehicles at home with his kids and just enjoying life. Sammy was very mild mannered; but had a spirit and a smile that could light up a room and bring joy to all around him. Sammy also had a Chihuahua named (Baby) who was his best friend. She protected him and made him smile every day. He enjoyed watching his favorite TV shows which included Jerry Springer; western shows like Bonanza and Gunsmoke and many Spanish novella's. He loved spending time watching the little league world series. He also enjoyed attending his granddaughter's basketball games. Sammy was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Sammy was blessed to have many people in his life to help him during his sickness including his sister in law Tina Pas, his caregiver Patricia Sias, granddaughter Marissa Kirker and his daughters Rosie, Lisa and her husband Anthony, Fresenius Dialysis, Wellbrook Nursing Facility, Mountain View Hospital and many more. He lived with his daughter Lisa and husband Anthony and grandkids Joseph (Jojo), Matthew, and Victoria in Las Cruces, NM. He is survived by his father Claro Gonzales (Helen) of Hurley NM, one son, Sammy Gonzales, Jr. of Las Vegas NV; four daughters, Mary Marin and husband Steven of Las Vegas, NV; Lisa Campbell and husband Anthony of Las Cruces; Lupe Vigil of Bayard; Rosie Fisher and husband Ryan of Las Vegas, NV; twenty-three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; One sister Josie Chaves and husband Benny of Tucson, AZ; two brothers Jerry Gonzales and wife Francis of El Paso, TX; Claro Jr. (Clarito) Gonzales and wife Sylvia of Albuquerque NM; and many more loving family. He was preceded in death by his Mother Tomasa (Maria) Gonzales; his grandfather Juan and grandmother Gregoria Gonzales; his brother Robert (Bobbie) Gonzales; his loving wife Rosie Gonzales; his granddaughter Angela Arellin; his son in law Christopher Vigil; his daughter Stella Legarda; his brother in law Jose (Pepe) Barraza; and his mother in law Guadalupe Pas and Father in law Alfredo Pas.
A rosary will be held on Saturday, September 7th @ 10:00 AM at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Richard and Yolanda Maynes reciting. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:30am with Deacon Richard Rodriguez officiating. Cremation has taken place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels and Cremtory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 8, 2019