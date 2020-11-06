1/1
Samuel Castaneda
Samuel Castaneda

Las Cruces - In Loving Memory of Samuel Castañeda Castillo, known by friends as Califas. A father, son, husband, brother, grandfather, and friend. Samuel Castañeda Castillo, 81 passed away October 30, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 21,1939 in Chalchihuites, Zacatecas, Mexico to Mararita Castillo and Amador Castañeda. Samuel lived in Chicago before he moved to Las Cruces, NM at the age of 32, where he built a life. He worked in construction, he enjoyed building things for his family and loved ones. He enjoyed watching baseball games especially his beloved Arizona Diamondbacks. He enjoyed playing pool and cards with his friends and spending time with his beloved wife.

Those left to morn his passing is his wife of over forty years, Bernada M. Castañeda, two sons and six daughters, Amador, Martha, Sonia, Lacila, Maria, Sandra, Juana, and Jesus. His two stepsons, Gilbert and Jaime, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

At Samuel's request the family will have a private viewing and service. Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM, 88005. To sign the online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
