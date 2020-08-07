Samuel "Sam" George Medina
Las Cruces - SAMUEL GEORGE MEDINA, 91, of Las Cruces, began his next big journey with a smile, on the evening of Sunday, July 19, 2020. Sam Medina had a laugh that could spark smiles all the way down San Pedro street. A laugh as warm as the inside of the oldest adobe homes on a summer day in the city of Las Cruces. Sam always cared about laughter and knew in his heart how powerful of a medicine it was. With his big, beautiful smile he was always ready with a joke for anybody who needed a laugh and with poise and grace he would dance through any situation no matter how adverse. He had a spirit of limitless charm and a personality of brilliant rhythm and wit. He was a proud United States Marine, always dressed sharp, was known to be an incredible dancer, a legendary ball player for Las Cruces Union High School and the U.S. Marines, and had shiny beautiful hair even into his ninth decade.
Sam is survived by his son, Sam Medina Jr., daughter, Ginger Castaneda, four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Tio, Sammy or Uncle Sam as he was affectionately known, had a laugh that would crack through any challenge. A laugh that will forever be a relic to the Old Mesquite Barrio where he was born on June 15, 1929, lived, and died on July 19, 2020. Semper Fi. Ceremony arrangements will be announced at a later date.
