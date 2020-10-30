Santiago "Chago" P. Ortiz
Salem - Our beloved father and grandfather, SANTIAGO ORTIZ PEREZ departed this earth peacefully in his sleep on October 27, 2020. Santiago "Chago" Ortiz was born July 25, 1924 in San José de Gracia, Zacatecas México to Felipe Ortiz and Librada Pérez de Ortiz. He was one of six children. Chago experienced the loss of his mother at a very young age and recalled the hardship the family went through during those difficult times. His father Felipe never remarried and raised the family on his own. Chago always spoke of how his loving father had sacrificed and raised them while working his farm and making tequila to supplement the family's income. Chago's father played the violin to comfort and entertain them during those tough times. Chago recalled learning the art of making tequila from the agave plant from his father and loading barrels of finished tequila on mule trains when it went to market. In fact, till the time of his death he was a de facto tequila connoisseur and could detect the quality of any tequila and the type of agave it came from just by tasting and smelling it. He also recalled learning the art of masonry from his father. In his late teens Chago came to work in the United States as a "bracero". He recounted working crops from South Texas all the way to Vancouver, Canada. He would describe his various experiences when he was in the mood, usually after a shot of good tequila. He specifically recalled working cotton in South Texas and experiencing "Jim Crow" laws and segregation. He had one particular story of a bus driver in South Texas stopping the bus he was on and ordering him to sit in the front as he was not allowed to sit in the back with his fellow black field workers. He recalled he just said "no sabe ingles" and remained sitting there while the frustrated bus driver finally gave up and kept driving. Chago understood English perfectly. Chago worked hard and sent money home to help his father. He married the love of his life Guadalupe Garcia on April 10, 1959 in El Paso Texas. They eventually made their home in Salem, New Mexico where Chago worked for Alex and Tessie Franzoy. He eventually purchased a tract of land from Alex's son Robert Franzoy where he built his own home with his own two hands during his spare time with the help of his young family and wife. He worked as a brick mason for the Franzoy family and helped in the construction of many structures and laid the bricks for the Catholic Church in Hatch. He was a quiet, humble and kind man and never sought fame or recognition. He never spoke ill of anyone. He rarely if ever, lost his temper. He was known to bring home and feed farm workers in need of a meal. He loved to tend to his pecan trees, grape vines, vegetable and flower garden and his pet Chihuahua dogs which slept with him in his bed after the passing of Guadalupe. Earlier this year he lost his last little Chihuahua dog. He was a naturalized citizen and proud democrat and made sure he always voted in person in every election. He was a true friend to all and never forgot where he came from. He was a member of Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church in Hatch, New Mexico. He is survived by his daughters, Cecilia Ortiz of Las Cruces, Gabriela Ortiz (Herman Ortiz) of Las Cruces, and Claudia Ortiz Stimmel (Carl Stimmel) of Atlanta, Georgia, and his last surviving sibling Valeriano Ortiz. He is also survived by his Grandchildren, Santiago Ortiz II, Tony Juarez, Silvia Juarez, Adriana Ortiz, Erica Ortiz, Mariah Ortiz, Lorena Ortiz, Quentin Ortiz, Andrew Mijarez, Alessandra Mijarez, CMac Stimmel, Henry Stimmel, William Stimmel, Rosa Isela Ortiz, Maribel Ortiz, and Sandra Ortiz, numerous great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Guadalupe Ortiz, son Fernando Ortiz, daughter Silvia Ortiz, grandson Fernando Ortiz Jr and Great grandson (infant) Santiago Ortiz III. The family is consoled by the fact that Chago is once again in the loving arms of his departed family members. In 2019 he watched the movie "Coco" in Spanish which brought him to tears. What a sight that must have been for Chago to be in the loving arms of his mother after so many years of longing to be with her. (Hopefully his little Chihuahua dogs are also with him). The family would like to thank all of his neighbors, friends and caregivers who helped "Don Chago" or showed him their kindness and concern, especially after he lost his wife and was living alone in Salem, New Mexico. The family has entrusted the care of his body to Baca's Funeral Home in Las Cruces New Mexico. His rosary and funeral mass will be held on November 2, 2020 at the Cathedral of Immaculate Heart in Las Cruces with interment to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Guadalupe. The services are limited to immediate family due to Covid pandemic restrictions. The family extends their appreciation to the numerous friends and neighbors who have expressed their support and prayers during the time of their loss. Que en paz descanse Don Chago.
