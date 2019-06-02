|
Santiago V Munoz lll
- - Santiago V Munoz lll entered eternal life May 28th, 2019 in Midland Tx. Tati (Sandy), as he was lovingly known by his family and friends, was born December 3rd, 1944 in Vinton, Tx to Santiago & Genoveva Munoz. Tati lived most his life in Las Cruces until recently moving to Monahans Tx. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Carla of Monahans Tx, his Daughter Sandra Harrison of Tallahassee Fl, granddaughters Elizabeth Longevor of Tallahassee Fl, Kayla Berrill of West Virginia, his sisters Alicia (Licha) Herrera, Elva and husband Jerry, Yolanda and husband Peter, and brother David and wife Irene, all of Las Cruces, his only Goddaughter Eve'y Munoz and numerous nieces and nephews. Santiago is proceeded in death by his loving parents Santiago & Genoveva, his precious son Sony Rey, and his loving brother Gabriel. Services for Santiago will be at 10:00 am Monday, June 3rd at the Fountain of Life Church, 1530 East Arizona St. in Las Cruces, burial to follow at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 2, 2019