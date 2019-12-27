|
Sara C. Fajardo
Las Cruces - SARA CASTILLO FAJARDO, 92, went home to Our Lord on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Sara was born in Salem, New Mexico on September 17, 1927. Sara had lived in Las Cruces since 1949, and was a homemaker, wife and mother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Enrique "Henry" Fajardo; her two brothers, Leonardo and Francisco Castillo. Sara is survived by her daughters, Irene Perimon, and Joanne Myers, both of Las Cruces; a granddaughter, Desiree Donofrie and great granddaughter, Celeste Tran of Phoenix, AZ.
Visitation will begin at 9 AM Thursday, January 2, 2020 in St. Genevieve Catholic Church, 100 S. Espina where Recitation of the Holy Rosary is scheduled for 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated the same morning at 10:30 AM. Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019