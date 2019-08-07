|
Sara Carrasco
La Mesa - SARA CARRASCO, was called home on Saturday, August 03, 2019 from complications following surgery in El Paso Texas. She was 87 years old. Sara was a very talented and beautiful person with an outstanding personality and a heart of gold.
Sara was known to all as Grandma Honey. Her greatest joy came from her family as she was a beloved daughter, wife, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a devout Catholic who put God and her family before anything else.
She was born on November 14, 1931 in Barstow, Texas and was the fourth of twelve children to Alberto and Hilaria Evaro. Sara married Pedro (Pete) Carrasco on June 17, 1951 and remained together for 55 years until Pete passed in 2006. Grandma Honey and Grampa had six children, three sons, Pete Carrasco Jr., (Letty) of El Paso, TX, Christopher Mark Carrasco of Albuquerque and Luis Damian Carrasco (Stacy) of Colorado Springs, CO; two daughters, Elizabeth Jean Tupelu of Las Vegas, NV and Ella Marie Dixon (Joel) of Torrance, CA; two brothers, Rodolfo Evaro (Margaret) and Albert Evaro (Matilda); two sisters, Damacia Chavez and Frances Avalos (Lalo). Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Estella Evaro, Dolores Evaro, and Esther Evaro; brothers-in-law, George Sanchez, and Juanito Acosta. Sara was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Marcella Elaine Jewell; brothers, Juan, Nicolas "Nick", and Manuel Evaro; sisters, Isabel Goodwin, Nina Cano, Jessie "Kila" Sanchez, and Mary Acosta.
After their marriage, Sara and Pete moved from Canutillo, TX to Southern California and eventually settled back home in La Mesa, NM in 1976.
Sara was an active community member throughout her life. She was a PTA President obtaining the title of Honorary Life-Time Member and Golden Oak recipient; she was a Boy Scout, Webelo, and Cub Scout Den Mother, Sara held numerous positions within the Catholic Church which include Eucharistic Minister and Lector and was also a longtime active member of the VFW #4384 Ladies Auxiliary.
Sara loved fashion and was a talented seamstress who designed and created beautiful wedding gowns, bridesmaid, and quinceñera dresses. She worked many years in fashion at Georgess Dress shop in Las Cruces. Sara was also an excellent cook and baker; she made THE BEST apple pies and cheesecake. She enjoyed a challenge with most any meal and loved trying new recipes in the kitchen. She traveled the world and delighted in sharing these experiences with her husband and children. Sara was a wonderful wife, mother and matriarch.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 353 E. Josephine Street in La Mesa. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 in the same church with the Reverend Enrique Lopez-Escalera, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the San Jose Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Sammy Telles Jr., Wally Maya, Bram Watkins, Bobby Ortega, Taylor and Joshua Carrasco. Honorary bearers will be Don Hanlin, Phillip and Ben Tupelu, Liam and Nathan Williams, Randy Sanchez and Bobby Banks Sr.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 7, 2019