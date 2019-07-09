Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Dona Ana - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, SARA P. ESCALANTE, age 85, of Doña Ana on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was born December 17, 1933 in Leasburg to Manuel and Rosa Perez. Mrs. Escalante was a homemaker and a member of Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Louie P. Escalante (Linda), Gilbert Escalante (Jennie), James Escalante (Barbara), and Edward Escalante (Marie); three daughters, Katie Venegas (Larry), Matilda Escalante (Isaac), and Christina E. Rey (Danny); seven sisters, Dora Altamirano, Lupe Clark, Connie Gloria, Stella Mendoza, Felipa Martinez, Cruz Apodaca and Rosalia Perez all of Doña Ana. Other survivors include eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death her parents; her husband, Luis C. Escalante on November 7, 2016; a sister, Magdalena Sosa and a brother, Henry Perez.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 6 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with the Funeral Service following immediately thereafter with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 9, 2019
