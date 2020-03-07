|
|
Sara V. Smith
Las Cruces - Sara V. Smith was born on April 14, 1954 to Genevieve Fergeson Smith and Haskel B Smith in Las Cruces, NM and died on January 29, 2020 in Santa Fe, NM. She attended Cobre schools in Bayard, NM, until ninth grade when she moved to Las Cruces and attended Mayfield High School. Sara graduated from Santa Fe High School then attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX where she was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity and ROTC. After college Sara worked for the NM. Department of Corrections as a correctional administrator until her retirement. Sara is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include a brother, Stonewall Smith of Phoenix, AZ, sister Margaret Lair, of Lubbock, TX, niece Genevieve Jayachandran of Lubbock, TX, Nephews Justin Smith of Snoqualmie, WA,Tyler Smith of Clive, IA and Austin Lair of Kerrville, TX and her great nieces and nephews. Memorial graveside services will be held on March 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM at the Masonic Cemetery in Las Cruces, NM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020