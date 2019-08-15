|
Sarah Anne "Sally" Cutter
Las Cruces - Sarah Anne "Sally" Cutter, age 77, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, died peacefully Saturday August 10, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer.
Born in Batavia, New York, on August 16, 1941, to Harold Charles and Helen (Newton) Barie, Sally migrated to Arizona as a young girl, where her family established a thriving dairy business. She graduated from Glendale High School in 1959 and continued her education at University of Arizona, Tucson, where she received her Bachelors Degree in Home Economics and Education. It was there that she met the love of her life and her husband of 57 years, Glenn Ray Cutter.
After her graduation from the U of A, Sally and Glenn made their home in Las Cruces, where Sally taught home economics at Mayfield High School for several years. After stints in El Paso, TX and St. Louis, MO, Sally and her husband returned to Las Cruces to open a jewelry store in 1974. After helping Glenn establish his business, Sally branched out to own and operate GeorJess ladies' clothing store for fifteen years. Sally then returned to the jewelry store where she helped to expand the business to include a focus on art and antiques.
Sally was active in the community throughout her lifetime, as chair of the Doña Ana Arts Council, NMSU advisory council member and President's Associate, and as a Board Member for Planned Parenthood and Mesilla Valley Hospice. Most recently, Sally's service to the community has been centered primarily around the arts, as co-chair of the Doña Ana Arts Council Las Cruces Arts Fair and as a board member for the Friends of the Taylor Family Foundation.
Her work, along with that of her husband Glenn, has been recognized over the years, as a recipient of the Doña Ana Arts Council Papen Award, the Doña Ana Arts Council Glowacki Lifetime Achievement Award and the NMSU College of Arts and Sciences Award for their contributions to the arts in Las Cruces.
Sally's greatest work was done as mother to Courtney, and grandmother to Simon (16) and Eli (11), in whom she has instilled a passionate interest in decorating Christmas cookies and playing King on the Corner.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Cutter, her daughter Courtney Cutter and son-in-law Marc-Simon "Chip" Sagal and their 2 boys; her sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Tom Bowley and their children Dan Bowley, Travis Bowley, and Dana Bowley Bigelow; her brother-in-law Robert "Joe" Cutter and his wife Carolyn Warner, and his daughters Alexis Griffin and Erin Cutter; and 11 grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Memorial Celebration will be held on September 7, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the home of Jan and Michael Clute, 2371 Calle de Parian, Mesilla, NM 88046. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Sally's favorite causes: Doña Ana Arts Council, Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, Mesilla Valley Hospice, Friends of the Taylor Family Monument, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2019