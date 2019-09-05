|
|
Sarah Anne "Sally" Cutter
- - 1941-2019 The Memorial Reception honoring Sally Cutter will be held on September 7, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the home of Jan and Michael Clute, 2371 Calle de Parian, Mesilla, NM 88046, and is open to all of Sally's friends and loved ones. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of her favorite causes:
Doña Ana Arts Council, Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, Mesilla Valley Hospice, Friends of the Taylor Family Monument, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Sept. 5, 2019