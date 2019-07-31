|
Sarita B. Barrios
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, SARITA BACA BARRIOS, age 87, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Monday, July 22, 2019 at La Posada - Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 11, 1932 in Riley, NM to Claudes Baca and Telesfora Peralta. Ms. Barrios was a homemaker and a member of Iglesia Misionera.
Those left to mourn her passing include four sons, Rodolfo Medina (Vikki), Louie Baca and Anthony Baca (Kathy) all of Las Cruces, Lorenzo Medina of Phoenix, AZ; four daughters, Clara Robles (Abel) and Anita De La O (Richard) all also of Las Cruces, Corine Romero (Raymond) of Velarde, NM and Cindy Peña (Jose) of Henderson, NV; a brother, Misais Baca of Phoenix, AZ; four sisters, Celia Jaurequi of Hurley, Nemie Pacheco of Deming, Terry Padilla and Evelyn Archunde both of Albuquerque. Other survivors include twenty-one grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roberto Rodriguez; a daughter, Ester Chavez and a sister, Glares Silva.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 8:30 AM in Iglesia Misionera, 330 N. San Pedro with Pastor Hector Vega officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 PM (Noon) in the Fraternal Order of Eagle Aerie #4038, 980 N. 17th Street.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 31, 2019