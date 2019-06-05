|
|
Scott William Simpson
Fort Wayne, IN. - Scott William Simpson, age 55 of Fort Wayne, IN, left this earth on May 30th, 2019. He was born on June 20th, 1963 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Scott moved to Truth or Consequences, New Mexico in 1978. He attended and graduated from the local high school. Scott enrolled at NMSU Las Cruces, New Mexico and earned his B.S. degree in Computer Science. He went on to earn his Masters Degree in Business Administration and received his Registered Nurse Degree. Scott loved sports and was Captain of his high school football team and ran track in Truth or Consequences, NM. He also enjoyed playing golf. Scott was President of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a sports ministry. He will be so missed by all who knew and loved him. Scott is temporarily leaving behind, his loving mother, Sandra Simpson Polaski, (husband Frank Polaski Jr.) of Fort Wayne, IN: daughter Maggie Simpson of Las Cruces, NM: brother Marc E. Simpson and his son Dylan of Truth or Consequences, NM. Scott is also survived by his Uncle Paul Simpson, Aunt and Uncle Pat and Bob Linn, cousins Lora (Denis) Stillman and Steve (Mary Jo) Linn and Lisa (Tom) Hodges. Scott was preceded in death by his father Richard Simpson. Services will be 11:00 AM Friday June 7, 2019 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 729 W. Washington Blvd. Fort Wayne, IN with calling one hour prior. Parking available behind the church off of VanBuren Street. Calling also from 5-7 PM Thursday June 6, 2019 at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne SPCA. To sign the online guestbook go to www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 5, 2019