Scott Williams
Rio Rancho - On 9/22/2020 Scott Andrew Williams, loving Husband and Father of two daughters and Grandfather of seven, departed this Earth at the age of 63 due to existing health conditions.
Scott was born on April 22, 1957 in Middlesex, London, England, a U.S. Citizen. He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1975. He began his career in law enforcement as a Las Cruces Police Officer at the early age of 20. On October 31, 1981 he was commissioned as a New Mexico State Police Officer and served most of his 20 year career in the Narcotics Division. Scott was the first NMSP K-9 Handler.
On June 7, 1983 he married his loving wife Karen. They raised two daughters, Rebecca and Jessica. Scott was a loving husband and father. He was a devoted family man. Scott loved dogs. He loved training them and working with them. Scott had several dogs as pets. He loved to horseback ride and race cars at the Speedway. He was a black belt in Karate and became an instructor. He loved to fly fish, especially in Creede, Colorado. Scott will always be remembered for his loving personality and kindness. He was compassionate and dedicated, a selfless gentleman. His sense of humor was as unique as he was. He adored his grandchildren Serena, Jarod, Matthew, Jeremy, Aurora, Aleczavier, and Brae dearly. He was their "Pop", "Papa", and hero! He spent every chance with his grandchildren and cherished every moment.
Scott was preceded in death by his father Billy M. Williams and his mother Mary Alice. He is survived by his loving wife Karen, his daughter Rebecca & husband Galen Leon; his daughter Jessica & husband Alonso Arrieta, seven grandchildren, his sister Sheryl White & husband Mark Petrie, a niece Tiffany Granone & husband Scott, a nephew Scott White & wife Jazmine and great nephew Aiden, many other loving in-laws, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces & Nephews, and his New Mexico State Police Family.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart & Lung Associations. Thank you.
Public viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5- 7 pm at Getz Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.