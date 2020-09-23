1/1
Scott Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott Williams

Rio Rancho - On 9/22/2020 Scott Andrew Williams, loving Husband and Father of two daughters and Grandfather of seven, departed this Earth at the age of 63 due to existing health conditions.

Scott was born on April 22, 1957 in Middlesex, London, England, a U.S. Citizen. He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1975. He began his career in law enforcement as a Las Cruces Police Officer at the early age of 20. On October 31, 1981 he was commissioned as a New Mexico State Police Officer and served most of his 20 year career in the Narcotics Division. Scott was the first NMSP K-9 Handler.

On June 7, 1983 he married his loving wife Karen. They raised two daughters, Rebecca and Jessica. Scott was a loving husband and father. He was a devoted family man. Scott loved dogs. He loved training them and working with them. Scott had several dogs as pets. He loved to horseback ride and race cars at the Speedway. He was a black belt in Karate and became an instructor. He loved to fly fish, especially in Creede, Colorado. Scott will always be remembered for his loving personality and kindness. He was compassionate and dedicated, a selfless gentleman. His sense of humor was as unique as he was. He adored his grandchildren Serena, Jarod, Matthew, Jeremy, Aurora, Aleczavier, and Brae dearly. He was their "Pop", "Papa", and hero! He spent every chance with his grandchildren and cherished every moment.

Scott was preceded in death by his father Billy M. Williams and his mother Mary Alice. He is survived by his loving wife Karen, his daughter Rebecca & husband Galen Leon; his daughter Jessica & husband Alonso Arrieta, seven grandchildren, his sister Sheryl White & husband Mark Petrie, a niece Tiffany Granone & husband Scott, a nephew Scott White & wife Jazmine and great nephew Aiden, many other loving in-laws, Aunts, Uncles, Nieces & Nephews, and his New Mexico State Police Family.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart & Lung Associations. Thank you.

Public viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5- 7 pm at Getz Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
I remember Scott from Mayfield High. We graduated the same year and he was always friendly and had a kind word to say even in high school. Prayers for you as I know you will miss him.
Shanna Williams Porter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved