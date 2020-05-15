Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Seferina Palacios

Seferina Palacios Obituary
Seferina Palacios

Vado - Seferina Palacios, 64, fallecio el dia 12 de mayo 2020. Dejando a sus hijos Imelda Garduno, Zulema Jaime, Raymundo Jaime, Marisol Lozano, y Ramon Jaime. Fue una madre amorosa y muy querida por todos. Siempre será recordada y estará siempre en nuestros corazones. Descanse en paz.

Misa Funebre, 10 AM, lunes, 18 de mayo 2020 en la Misión Católica de San Pedro en Mesquite, Nuevo Mejico. Sepelio en el cemeterio de Missionary Ridge in Mesquite, Nuevo, Mejico.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions have been placed and limitations on capacity of attendance will be restricted. Getz Funeral Home will be live streaming services at Getzcares.com as well as Facebook for additional family, friends, and the public to attend.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 15 to May 17, 2020
