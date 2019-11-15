|
Shannon Cherie Carabajal
Las Cruces - Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, SHANNON CHERIE CARABAJAL, age 46, of Las Cruces and formerly of Silver City and Glenwood, NM entered eternal life on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at La Posada, Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 29, 1972 in Silver City to John Brunson Faust and Cecelia Maurine Herd. Shannon was an office manager for Amistad Mental Health Services.
Those left to mourn her passing include her loving husband of 26 years, Joe Carabajal of the family home; a son, Raymon Carabajal of Las Cruces; a daughter, Megan Carabajal of Albuquerque; her parents, John and Maurine Faust of Glenwood, NM; a brother, Shane Faust of Portales, NM.
At Shannon's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Shannon to Amistad Family Services, 3100 Oak Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005 (575) 523-2288 or a www.afsnm.com
