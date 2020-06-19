Sharon Rose DuBois
Mesilla Park - Sharon Rose DuBois of Mesilla Park, NM passed away at home on June 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sharon Rose Chesher to Thomas and Elizabeth Chesher in Terra Haute, Indiana on August 10, 1951. She attended school in Albuquerque, NM and moved to Las Cruces in 1971 to enter New Mexico State University, where she met her future husband, Frank DuBois. After many years of service, she retired from the office of Senator Pete Domenici in 2009.
Sharon's passions were her family, dancing and animals. Frank's job required travel, and she was in charge of the feeding and care of his rope horses and a various assortment of other farm animals. Sharon was active in 4-H and assisted her children and grandchildren in livestock and other projects. She was also a longtime member of the Mesilla Valley CowBelles. No matter the event or occasion, Sharon would impart fun, laughter and friendly ways to all in her company.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Frank DuBois, their children and their significant others Frank Austin DuBois (Liza Barbee), and Sevon Villarreal (Israel). Their grandchildren Jayce DuBois, Cora DuBois, Israel Villarreal Jr., Romia Villarreal and Ruby Villarreal, and great grandchild Aiden Rae Villarreal. She is also survived by her sister Mary McCarty, and brothers Steve and Jim. She was preceded in death by grandchildren Danny DuBois and Jenna DuBois, her parents, and sisters Kay Baldonado and Sue McDonald, and brother Tom. The family also extends personal thanks to special friend Brooke Simpson.
Due to restrictions on gatherings, the family plans a celebration of life and memorial service in August, preferably August 10 which would have been her 69th birthday. Details will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the DuBois Rodeo Award program at New Mexico State University. Make checks payable to: NMSU Foundation, and mail to College of ACES, MSC 3AG, NMSU, PO Box 30003, Las Cruces, NM, 88001.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.