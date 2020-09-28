Sheila Chase Klug
Las Cruces - Sheila Chase Klug, 84, died on September 24th, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM.
Born in Rochelle, Illinois to Milo and Lucille Chase on July 7, 1936, Sheila graduated from Rochelle High School. She met her husband, Don, while attending the University of Iowa and they were married on January 24, 1959.
Sheila and Don raised their boys in northern New Jersey. While living in Marcella, Sheila became an avid gardener. She and Don took great joy working together to use and store the bounty of the garden by canning, pickling, baking pies, making apple cider, all the while creating wonderful childhood memories with their sons.
A lifelong learner, Sheila went back to school several times and earned graduate degrees in both Library Science and Computer programming. Much of her education was completed while working and raising their two boys. Sheila's practical, focused, logical intelligence suited her perfectly for careers in library science and computer programming, and her hobbies involving music. She learned to play the piano, clarinet, and dulcimer. She had a beautiful singing voice and sang in both a jazz vocal group and with the Masterwork Chorus in New York City.
Upon retiring to New Mexico in 1995, Sheila embraced the beauty of the desert, avidly exploring the state and national parks and hiking trails with her husband of 61 years. She immersed herself in the art, history, culture and natural beauty of the area. She enthusiastically supported the local community, volunteering at the Las Cruces Farm & Ranch Museum, frequenting the local library and attending many musical performances at NMSU.
Sheila enjoyed travel and learning about the music, food, history and culture of other peoples. She and Don visited England, Portugal, Turkey, Greece, not to mention numerous family vacations throughout the US and Canada.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Donald G. Klug; two loving sons, Chris (Erin) and Justin (Juliette); and three grandchildren, Alexander, Andrew and Benjamin.
If desired, memorials in Sheila's name may be made to your local NPR or PBS station. She was a long time supporter of public broadcasting.
No services are planned. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com