Sherry Pearcy Baca
Las Cruces - SHERRY BACA, age 78 of Las Cruces, was born to Bill and Helen Pearcy on December 18, 1941. She has gracefully shed her body that has held her back for many years, and once again become a free spirit on November 22, 2020. Sherry dedicated many years to teaching in Dulce, Anthony, Canutillo, and Ruidoso. After retirement, she continued to teach by example, the importance of family, love, kindness, and honesty. She was her happiest when all her children were in one place together.
Sherry leaves behind her best friend and companion Larry Baca, one brother, Chris Pearcy, one son, Josh Baca, three daughters, Kathi Huyge (David), Holly Montoya (Tommy) and Chelsea Porter (Ryan), ten grandchildren, ten great- grandchildren, two nieces, and numerous friends.
Sherry will be terribly missed, but has taught us that we will all be together again. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Helen, and a great-grandson Nathaniel Sauceda.
Due to the current situation surrounding the global pandemic, we will be having an intimate gathering of friends and family at a later date to celebrate this wonderful woman's life. In lieu of flowers, please social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands regularly, and tell your friends and family that you love them as often as you can.
We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Memorial Medical Center for going above and beyond the care she received both physically and emotionally. To the team that became her extended family at The Adobe Assisted Living, who loved her for exactly who she was, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222. For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com