The McDowell family announces the passing of Shirley D McDowell, age 95, of Las Cruces, on October 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Shirley was born on June 24, 1925 in Woodhaven, New York to George Dommer and Lillie Fredericks Dommer. In her youth she loved the beach and spent summer weekends in Belmore, Long Island with her parents and sister Carole in a bungalow built by her father. She graduated from Franklin Lane High School in Brooklyn, New York, attended secretarial school, and worked for Texaco Oil Company for 6 years in Manhattan.
In 1946, while visiting a friend in New Mexico, Shirley met the love of her life, James F (Jim) McDowell. The couple was married in 1948. Jim graduated from Highland University, then University of Louisville Medical School. After a year in Dayton, Ohio, the family moved to Las Cruces where Shirley lived the rest of her life. She was a homemaker, raising 6 children. She was an active member of the First United Presbyterian Church of Las Cruces for 63 years. Among her many other activities was volunteering as a member of the Memorial General Hospital Auxiliary for over 30 years. In 2012, Shirley was chosen Auxilian of the Year.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dr. James F McDowell, son Major George M McDowell USMC, and a great grandson Georgie. She is survived by her sister Carole Friedenreich and husband Harry of Sun City Center, Florida, son James (Jim) and wife Jeri of Las Cruces, son John of Las Cruces, daughter Carole (Cammy) Mansell and husband Randel of Fort Sumner, New Mexico, daughter Susan McCormick and husband Tim of Fairfax, Virginia, daughter Stacey Shropshire of Page, Arizona, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, along with many cherished friends and family members. Shirley brought humor, grace, and love to all who were lucky enough to know her. We will all miss her dearly.
The family wants to thank and acknowledge our brother John who provided loving care to our mother in her later years.
Anyone wishing to honor Shirley can donate to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.