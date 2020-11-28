Shirley Flores
Las Cruces - Shirley Jean Flores passed away on Friday November 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. Shirley was born to Helen Chavez and Jack Chavez on June 29, 1962 in Las Cruces, NM. Shirley was in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. She spent 28 days in the hospital and 20 of those days in the ICU where she was being kept alive on a ventilator and an induced coma. Her lungs were really damaged due to Covid-19 that turned into pneumonia and secondary bacteria pneumonia. Her kidneys started to fail so she needed dialysis every other day. We were praying she would get better, but her heart just couldn't take it anymore and gave out. She died a very painful lonely death because we weren't allowed in to hold her hand and sit with her. Please take COVID-19 seriously, protect yourself and those you love.
We are left with a big hole in our hearts, one that will never heal or go away. Shirley was a very beautiful, friendly, kind, generous and vibrant person, she was one of a kind. Shirley retired in 2019 and was looking forward to traveling and spending all her time with her family, especially her beautiful granddaughters. She was an amazing baker and loved to bake with her granddaughter.
Shirley graduated from Mayfield High School in 1980 and enlisted in the Air Force right after. She was stationed at Travis Air Force Base in San Francisco, California. She served her country for 6 years. While in California, she learned to fly a private plane. When she moved back to Las Cruces, we told her she can be a crop duster pilot.
When Shirley moved back as a veteran, she was hired at the United States Post Office as a rural carrier. After being a rural carrier for 15 years, she moved up to supervisor and then Postmaster. She was a Postmaster for about 10 years. She was transferred to the Alamogordo post office. She was very dedicated to her job and she wouldn't leave any mail undelivered even if that meant her going out to deliver the mail. When she was Postmaster, the post office was ranked number 1. She was transferred to Holloman Air Force Base. While there, the post office was also ranked #1. She loved her job very much.
Shirley met and married the love of her life Ralph Flores. They were together for 31 years. They had a daughter and 2 sons. Shirley was always involved with the children's school and extracurricular activities. She helped with fundraisers, sports, teen court and would take her children to feed the homeless on Thanksgiving. When her son Zachary was in the Army, she would invite all his unit to spend the holidays with them even if her son was stationed overseas.
Shirley loved to go to her moms for her coffee club every Thursday where they would laugh, gossip, argue and have a great time. When she retired last year, she looked forward to traveling around the country visiting her family and her youngest son Gabriel. She is going to be greatly missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 31 years Ralph Flores daughter Stephanie (Michael) son Zachary (Vivien) all of L.C son Gabriel of Boise ID. 2 granddaughters Naomi Tovar and Violet Flores and new grand-baby due in February.
Her Mother Helen C. Torres and stepfather Henry O. Torres from L.C. Father Jack Chavez of L.V. Nevada, Sister Irma Chavez May (Robert) of L.C. Brother Isaac Chavez (Ellie) of Boise Idaho, brother Gilbert Barela and stepbrother Andrew Torres of L.C. Nephews Nathaniel May of L.V. Nevada Octavian Chavez and Hadrian Chavez of Boise Idaho Nieces Amanda May of L.C. Livia Chavez of Boise Idaho Many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers. Shirley was also a Godmother to many. Shirley was preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents Belsan & Isabel Chavez paternal grandparents Isaac & Irene Chavez of Las Cruces also Mother in law Dominga Flores and many aunts and uncles.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday December 2, 2020 with a rosary to begin at 10:00 am at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church. The funeral mass will begin at 10:30 am with military honors. Livestream will be available at www.getzcares.com
.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
to sign the local online guest book.