Shirley Jackson
Las Cruces - Shirley Elaine Jackson left this life peacefully on February 11, 2020, to return to the side of her beloved husband, Rawley, the love of her life. Shirley was born on July 15, 1935 in Santa Rita, NM which is now in space above the open pit copper mine in Grant County.
Shirley loved so many and touched the lives of so many along her journey. She was equally loved by those she encountered along the way. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She was deeply cherished and loved by her four children Dale Jackson, Wayne and Alicia Jackson, Linda and Frank Alvillar and Martha and Larry Pickett, eight grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her so much.
Shirley spent the last three years of her life at The Village at Northrise Desert Willow Facility. Grateful appreciation and special thanks to Bonnie Zeiler and her amazing staff, for the wonderful loving care they provided, and each and every one who assisted in Shirley's last years living there. Also, to the wonderful staff at Ambercare Hospice who assisted in providing care during this time.
She will be laid to rest with Rawley on February 21, 2020 at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery in Silver City. Graveside services will be at 1:00 pm for anyone that would like to attend.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations in any amount be made in Shirley's memory to the , NM Chapter, 1155 S. Telshor Drive, Las Cruces, NM 88011, or on line at act.alz.org (all donations benefit the local chapter).
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020