Shirley Mae Entrikin Parker
Las Cruces - On Thursday, June 13, 2019, Shirley Mae Entrikin Parker, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, loving mother, grandmother, relative, and friend passed away at the age of 91 at University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on May 25, 1928 to Harold and Stella Entrikin where she grew up and completed high school. She spent every summer at her Canadian home in Northwestern Ontario, which was established in 1937 when her parents acquired lake property and built a log cabin. She graduated from the Seaside Memorial Hospital Nursing Attendant School of Long Beach, California in 1948 which helped with her loving and gentle nature. After graduating she moved to Las Cruces to attend New Mexico State University art classes where she learned to design many of her dresses. She became a member of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority and was always the life of the party and often found bringing brownies to the Tau Kappa Epsilon (TKE) fraternity where she met and fell in love with Jesse Miller Parker. They were married in Las Cruces at the First Presbyterian Church on September 2, 1950 with reception following at the Zeta Phi Beta sorority house. She moved with Jesse from New Mexico to Texas where they were blessed with adopting their two children, Thomas Harold and Nancy Jane. Shirley was always an active member in her communities serving as President of the Hospital Auxiliary and Vice President of the Woman's Department Club. They lived in Houston, Childress, Plainview, and Corpus Christi, Texas before relocating to Richmond, Virginia in 1972 for Jesse to grow his career selling life insurance. While in Richmond, Shirley started working at Sears, Roebuck and Company where she was a top-selling sales associate of sewing machines and vacuum cleaners. She retired from Sears in 1987. Shirley and Jesse moved to Las Cruces in 1988 to return to where their marriage and lives together began. During retirement Shirley enjoyed spending time with family, playing bridge, traveling, attending parties, viewing "her" beautiful Organ Mountains and making a difference with her sorority sisters of Beta, Sigma, Phi. After a wonderful 60-year marriage, she became widowed and moved to the Solstice Senior Living Community. She became active with events around town and supported the China, Burma, India Veteran's Group which was founded by Stuart Meerscheidt who became a dear friend. Throughout her life, Shirley always maintained a sense of style in clothes and jewelry, enjoyed dancing, collected rocks, loved anything chocolate especially hot fudge sundaes, made friends easily, and adored her husband and children.
She is survived by her son, Thomas Harold Parker of Las Cruces, New Mexico; daughter, Nancy Jane Parker Tickle of Midlothian, Virginia; grandchildren, Joshua V. Carter, Joseph T. Parker, Derick E. Tickle, Brittany L. Parker, and Lyndsey J. Tickle; great-grandchildren, Alana, Aiden, Ori, Levi, and Elladora; niece, Lee Ann Parker; nephew, Michael Parker; great-niece, Gena (Jaime) Castillo; great-great nephews and niece, Cameron, Greyson, and Brennan; cousins, Carol (Ron) Paynter, Kim (Dave) Norvell, Debbie Sweem (Becky Simpson), Crystal Davis, Brooke (Dustin) and Hank Lockridge, Virginia Sue Keating, and Pam (Charlie) Harper. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Jesse Miller Parker; father, Harold Barton Entrikin; mother, Stella Mae McComb Entrikin; aunt, Ella McComb Sweem; cousins, John Thomas Sweem, Pam VanVekoven, and Jennifer Hamilton; brothers-in-law, Jack M. Parker and Joe E. Parker; sister-in-law, Barbara G. Parker.
Visitation on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. with services starting at 9:30 at the La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador Ave, Las Cruces. Interment to follow at the Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road. The Reverend Dr. Norm Story of the First Presbyterian Church of Las Cruces will officiate the services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Parkinson Foundation, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018 or at www.apdaparkinson.org in memory of the daily loving care she provided to Jesse. To sign the online guest book, visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 19, 2019