Silvio J. Benavidez
Scottsdale, AZ. - Silvio J. Benavidez, 90-years young, passed peacefully on January 30, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ with his daughter and niece by his side.
He was born in Rodey, NM on August 28, 1928. Silvio served in the United States Marines Corps during the Korean War. He returned to New Mexico after his military service to raise a family in Las Cruces, and remained in the area for more than 50 years. Silvio continued to serve his country and service men and women by working at White Sands Missile Range Motor Pool, driving buses, safely transporting troops and Civil Service Employees. He treasured this service dearly for 20 years, until his retirement in the 1970's. Following his retirement in New Mexico, Silvio relocated to Arizona where he met his wife Armida. He worked as an Arizona state employee until his second retirement and remained an Arizona resident until his passing.
On April 6, 2003, at the age of 74, Silvio symbolized his dedication to his God, Jehovah, by means of water baptism.
He was preceded in death by his mother Rebecca J. Benavidez, his father Pedro F. Benavidez, his wife Armida C. Benavidez, and his brothers Mike and Daniel Benavidez.
Surviving him are his daughters, Sylvia B. Perez (Raul Perez), Mary Helen B. Tapia (Johnny Tapia), Beatrice B. Gonzalez (George Gonzalez), Rebecca T. Benavidez and his two sons. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, his sisters Amelia B. Montoya and Juanita B. Garcia. Other survivors Silvio held dear to his heart include his nephews Gilbert B. Garcia, Raymond B. Garcia, Frank B. Garcia and his niece Patricia A. Garcia.
His two sisters Amelia B. Montoya, Juanita B. Garcia, Gilbert B. Garcia and Raymond B. Garcia were his primary care givers, providing him with the utmost love and care for the last 3 wonderful years of his life.
Per Silvio's request cremation has taken place.
"And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away." (Revelation 21:4)
Silvio's cremains will be laid to rest alongside his father Pedro F. Benavidez, on Thursday June 20,2019 at 10:00 AM at Masonic Cemetery in Las Cruces, NM.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 18, 2019